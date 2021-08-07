Many of the work and personal documents we handle today are PDF (Portable Document Format) files. For instance, bank statements, credit card bills, official contracts, work documents, utility bills etc.

PDFs are often used due to the ease of sharing these files digitally and some of the security features we can implement in them. Here are five free PDF editors for you to easily edit your PDF files both online and offline.

Sejda

When it comes to PDF editor and tools, Sejda is one of the most popular options out there. Sejda offers both an online and desktop version of its app for free. Even though the app does have a few limitations for its usage in the free version, it does not add a watermark to the edited PDF file or limit its features. Also, to maintain user privacy, the company claims that all PDF documents uploaded for editing are deleted after two hours.

Along with the editor, the service also offers a slew of tools, including PDF converters to convert PDF documents to and from other formats. The restrictions Sejda implements for its free version are essentially daily limits for its usage.

Smallpdf

Smallpdf's PDF editor is another online and offline PDF editor that you can quickly access to edit your PDF documents. The service is also available for mobile devices, offering a set of quick tools to manage your PDF file in addition to the full-blown PDF editor. These tools can help convert PDF files to and from other formats, eSign them, and split or merge them.

The free version of the service does have limitations, including access to only 21 PDF editing tools, no desktop access, and a daily limit of 2 documents for the editor.

Inkscape

Inkscape is a free, open-source, vector graphic and image editing application that can also help you edit PDF files. The application is desktop only, and its toolset for editing PDF files is limited to editing images and textual content within the document. Inkscape is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

LibreOffice Draw

LibreOffice Draw is a part of the free and open-source LibreOffice suite maintained by The Document Foundation. Similar to Inkscape, LibreOffice Draw is also a vector graphics editor capable of editing PDF files. The application is available only for the desktop on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Also, you will have to download and install the entire LibreOffice suite on your system to access the LibreOffice Draw application.

