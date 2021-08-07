4 free applications to edit your PDF documents

When it comes to PDF editor and tools, Sejda is one of the most popular options out there. Sejda offers both an online and desktop version of its app for free. Even though the app does have a few limitations for its usage in the free version, it does not add a watermark to the edited PDF file or limit its features. Also, to maintain user privacy, the company claims that all PDF documents uploaded for editing are deleted after two hours.

