5 Powerful WhatsApp features you might not know exist — And why they matter

Meta continues to expand WhatsApp with a steady stream of updates and while most people rely on it daily for basic messaging, the app has quietly gained a suite of advanced features that often go unnoticed. From managing multiple accounts to translating chats on the fly, here are some of the most useful tools now built directly into WhatsApp.

Share photos at higher quality automatically While messaging apps often compress media to save bandwidth, WhatsApp now offers an option to send and receive photos in high quality by default. Users can still tap the HD icon when sending individual images, but changing the default setting ensures all photos and videos are shared in the best possible quality.

Advertisement

This can be enabled under Settings > Storage and data > Media upload quality, followed by selecting HD quality for both upload and auto-download preferences. It results in better-looking images, though it does require more storage space.

Secure your account with Passkeys WhatsApp now supports passkey authentication, adding a significant layer of security for users worried about device theft or unauthorised access. Passkeys use biometric verification to ensure only the account owner can complete setup on a new device.

To activate this protection, go to Settings > Account > Passkeys and register the phone’s biometric ID. Users can also secure their chat backups by enabling end-to-end encrypted backup through Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Use multiple WhatsApp accounts on one device For years, anyone juggling a personal and work number on the same phone had to rely on app cloning tricks or use WhatsApp Business alongside the standard app. That workaround is no longer necessary. WhatsApp now natively supports multi-account use on all Android devices.

Advertisement

Also Read | WhatsApp testing Strict Account Settings to shield users from Cyber attacks

Users can add a second account by tapping the three-dot menu, heading to Settings, pressing the Plus icon beside their name, and following the familiar setup flow. This makes switching between accounts seamless and avoids the clutter of duplicated apps.

Translate messages instantly within WhatsApp WhatsApp’s built-in translation tool removes the need to rely on external apps or system-level features. The new option processes translations directly on the device, ensuring conversations stay private.

To translate any message, press and hold the bubble, open More, and choose Translate. After downloading the relevant language pack, the translation appears instantly. An automatic translation toggle is also available, enabling real-time translation across an entire chat thread.

AI-powered summaries for busy chats WhatsApp’s integration with Meta AI introduces Message Summaries, a feature designed to keep users up to speed in lively group chats. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of unread messages, you can request a concise breakdown of everything you missed.

Advertisement

Also Read | WhatsApp users could face limits on messages to unknown contacts: Report

The feature appears as Summarise privately whenever a chat has unread texts. WhatsApp says the summaries are generated entirely through on-device processing, ensuring the company cannot view message content. Although still limited by region and language availability, it can be switched on via Settings > Chats > Private Processing.

WhatsApp may be a familiar tool, but these updates show just how much more capable it has become.