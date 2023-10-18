57 Messages in One Day. The Group Text Has Gone Off the Rails.

Jolie Hunt got her first brush with the reach of WhatsApp during a recent messaging thread of New York City parents arranging a pizza playdate for their first-graders.

Hunt opened the group chat after a work meeting and saw 27 messages. “I thought, ‘Oh, no. There’s been a fire,’ " said Hunt, the mother of two elementary-school children and chief executive of a communications consulting firm.

There was no fire, just the minutiae of a typical parent text chain—one after the next, seemingly without end, at turns a convenience and a nuisance.

“5 slices for us. We’ll bring something bubbly."

“I’ll bring snacks and 2 slices please."

“2 kiddos and 2 parents. I would guess five slices. Let us know how we can send over some money."

Hunt decided to check the group chat only periodically. “Removing myself feels too aggressive," she said. “I’m a new parent at school, and it’s only been two weeks."

Message groups are a lifesaver for many busy families juggling work and kids. Can’t get to soccer in time for pickup? Send a text to the team’s message group asking if another parent can make it. Need to vent about a rough day? Text sympathetic ears. Can’t locate the permission form for next week’s school trip? Yup, they have got you covered.

View Full Image A text chain involving Michelle Yu

Yet in a recent survey of 1,000 people, 42% of Americans said group chats can feel “like a part-time job." Nuisances can includeparticipants who reply to everything, or who use the chat like an Alexa device and ask random questions they could figure out themselves. Compounding the aggravation, the chats sometimes splinter into a flurry of side-messaging to complain about others in the main thread.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, is one of the favorites among parents because it allows as many as 1,024 participants in a single message group. That gives the opportunity for a lot of groups of parents to stream a lot of messages, which everybody feels obliged to scan for an emergency.

It isn’t unusual for Michelle Yu to field 57 messages in a day from parents in three WhatsApp groups that revolve around her son, 5-years-old, and her daughter, 3. Yu now turns off her notifications and puts the phone in another room, checking messages only at certain times.

“I read the last one, and if the world isn’t on fire, I know I’m good," said Yu, founder of a Washington, D.C., firm that helps companies ease parents back to work after leave.

Westley Berman’s text chain of seven mothers in her northern Chicago suburb pinged a string of nearly 30 notifications after one mom texted she had pinkeye. The chat turned into a forum of remedies and sympathy. Berman is all for commiserating, but why didn’t people text the pinkeye victim directly rather than spam the whole group, she said. In response, she turned her phone off, put it in a drawer and took her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter on a bike ride.

“You’re on track trying to get something done," Berman said, “and then everyone is commenting on pinkeye."

It is impossible to know where a phone ping is a school emergency or just someone in a group chat sending a heart emoji, making texts difficult to ignore. “People judge notifications and alerts as all having the same weight," said Nancy A. Cheever, a psychology professor at California State University, Dominguez Hills and an expert on smartphone addiction.

Vanessa Kroll Bennett is on five parent text chains for her four children: club soccer team, 20 participants, the school soccer team, another 20, 8th-grade parents and parents of high-school seniors, 15 people, and the parents of her son’s college friends, another 30.

As her children have gotten older, Bennett has learned that chat overload isn’t the only plague. As teenagers, their “friendships change by the minute," she said, making it hard to keep track of which parents to collect into a useful chat group.

View Full Image Vanessa Bennett juggles five parent text chains, with about 85 participants. PHOTO: PHOEBE JONES

“The mom group chat that worked a month ago to organize a birthday or a sleepover may not work any more," said Bennett, of Bedford, N.Y., and the co-author of “This Is So Awkward," a new nonfiction book about adolescence. “You worry about putting the wrong comment in the wrong chain. That’s my biggest fear."

Last year, WhatsApp introduced the “silent exit" feature, which allows participants to remove themselves from the chat without alerting others. That feature doesn’t fix everything, such as the fear of missing out, better known as FOMO.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve considered asking them to start a new thread without me, but the next time they make plans they might forget about me. So I mute it until it passes," Bennett said.

View Full Image Lauren Brody on her laptop while in the car waiting for her kids. PHOTO: LAUREN BRODY

Manhattan mother Lauren Smith Brody said her WhatsApp threads string a lot of different worlds: parents of the Jewish affinity group at her children’s school, 6th-grade parents and playdate parents—totaling more than 100 people.

Brody, who has two sons, 12 and 15, said she was tempted to mute the conversations and check them only every few days but worried she would miss something important. Her solution was to devise a buddy system among mothers in overlapping threads. They divide watch duties and send an alert about any big news.

“I’m scared to take myself off since it’s a way of organizing the mental load around two different schools, two different grades and two different basketball teams," said Brody, founder of The Fifth Trimester, an organization that promotes gender equality in the workplace.

Of course, when group threads spin out of control, there is side-text complaining.

Christina LoNigro, WhatsApp director of policy communications, a mother of two and herself a member of several mom chains said, “A friend once told me that if you don’t have a side text it means someone is side texting about you."