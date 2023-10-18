57 Messages in One Day. The Group Text Has Gone Off the Rails.
Tara Weiss ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST
SummaryChat-chain overload has people at wit’s end. ‘Removing myself feels too aggressive.’
Jolie Hunt got her first brush with the reach of WhatsApp during a recent messaging thread of New York City parents arranging a pizza playdate for their first-graders.
