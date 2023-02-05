A guide to activate maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy devices with OneUI 5
- Those who do not know the maintenance mode comes handy when a smartphone has to be given for servicing. The mode locks the data of the device and lets technicians test all the features without accessing any of the stored media.
Samsung’s OneUI is popular for providing customised features to Android devices. Recently, the South Korean giant has introduced the latest version of the UI update with the S23 series of smartphones. Interestingly, the S23 smartphones now get maintenance mode with OneUI 5. This lets users secure all their data on the smartphone if the device is given for servicing or repair.
