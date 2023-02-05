A guide to activate maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy devices with OneUI 5

Samsung’s OneUI is popular for providing customised features to Android devices. Recently, the South Korean giant has introduced the latest version of the UI update with the S23 series of smartphones. Interestingly, the S23 smartphones now get maintenance mode with OneUI 5 . This lets users secure all their data on the smartphone if the device is given for servicing or repair.

Here is a guide on how to enable maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy devices:

STEP1. Go to Settings on Samsung smartphones which run on Android 13 based on OneUI 5 OS.

STEP2. Select Battery and device care.

STEP3. Now click on the maintenance mode to enable it.

STEP4. Alternatively, the maintenance mode can be activated through the Samsung Members app by entering the support menu and tapping on the maintenance mode.

Those who do not know the maintenance mode comes handy when a smartphone has to be given for servicing. The mode locks the data of the device and lets technicians test all the features without accessing any of the stored media.

Meanwhile, a week after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the existing Galaxy S22 has got a price cut in India. Launched with a starting price of ₹72,999, the smartphone is now listed at ₹52,999 on Samsung online store for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone’s 256GB storage model, on the other hand, costs ₹56,999.

This is the third price cut of Samsung Galaxy S22. The phone’s price was slashed by ₹10,000 in November last year after which it was priced at ₹62,999. The price was reduced by ₹5,000 earlier this month. The handset then cost ₹57,999.

Samsung is also giving discounts of up to ₹31,000 on exchanging old smartphones. Welcome benefits include up to ₹2,000 discount on Samsung Shop App. There is another 5% additional discount using referral code. Buyers can get offers on purchase vsia e-commerce platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and others. Phantom Black, White and Green are the colour variants of Samsung Galaxy S22.