Paytm app provides a bunch of features apart from transferring money. It also sends time to time alerts to its users to pay transportation tickets, utility bills, groceries, movies and more. In case you are wondering how to set up regular updates for movies on Paytm app, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open the Paytm app and click on Movie Tickets.

STEP2. Tap on the Upcoming movies option.

STEP3. Choose the favourites from the list. Now tap on the set alert to get regular alerts after the bookings open.

STEP4. Users can also view all the notifications they set by tapping on Manage Alerts.

Meanwhile, We all are aware that users can link as many accounts with Paytm app as they want. To be able to transfer money within accounts in Paytm, you first need to create your UPI account on the app and link both your bank accounts with the Paytm app.

If you have already done that, follow the steps below to transfer money within accounts in Paytm

Step 1- Open the Paytm app on your smartphone and scroll down to the section of ‘Send Money’ on the home screen

Step 2- Click on the option of ‘To Self’ under this section

Step 3- Here, you will see a list of all your linked bank accounts.

Step 4- Select the account to which you wish to transfer the money to

Step 5- Now, enter the amount that you want to transfer

Step 6- Next, select the bank account from which you want the money to be deducted/transferred

Step 7- Now, click on ‘Pay’. You will now be prompted to enter your UPI PIN.

Step 8- Enter the UPI PIN and confirm the transaction

Alternatively, you can also find the option to send money to the self account by clicking ‘To Bank A/c’ option on the top of the home screen. You can then select ‘To Self’ and select the account to which you want to send the money.