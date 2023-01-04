A miniguide on how to suggest profile photos to contacts on Telegram

Telegram, an instant messaging platform, keeps updating and innovating with its features. The company has recently launched several new features. It also lets users suggest profile photos for their contacts. If you are wondering how to use this feature, here is the step by step guide for you:
Telegram, an instant messaging platform, keeps updating and innovating with its features. The company has recently launched several new features. It also lets users suggest profile photos for their contacts. If you are wondering how to use this feature, here is the step by step guide for you:
How to suggest a profile photo
STEP1. Update the Telegram app to the latest version.
How to suggest a profile photo
STEP1. Update the Telegram app to the latest version.
STEP2. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.
STEP2. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.
STEP3. Proceed to contact’s profile.
STEP3. Proceed to contact’s profile.
STEP4. Tap on the three-dot menu button which is available on the right of the screen.
STEP4. Tap on the three-dot menu button which is available on the right of the screen.
STEP5. Now, select the Edit contact option.
STEP5. Now, select the Edit contact option.
STEP6. Select a picture from the gallery.
STEP6. Select a picture from the gallery.
STEP7. Select the needed region of the picture and tap on the Done button.