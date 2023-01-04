Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / App News /  A miniguide on how to suggest profile photos to contacts on Telegram

A miniguide on how to suggest profile photos to contacts on Telegram

2 min read . 05:06 PM ISTLivemint
A guide to suggest profile photos to contacts on Telegram

  • The company has recently launched several new features. It also lets users suggest profile photos for their contacts. If you are wondering how to use this feature, here is the step by step guide for you.

Telegram, an instant messaging platform, keeps updating and innovating with its features. The company has recently launched several new features. It also lets users suggest profile photos for their contacts. If you are wondering how to use this feature, here is the step by step guide for you:

Telegram, an instant messaging platform, keeps updating and innovating with its features. The company has recently launched several new features. It also lets users suggest profile photos for their contacts. If you are wondering how to use this feature, here is the step by step guide for you:

How to suggest a profile photo

STEP1. Update the Telegram app to the latest version.

How to suggest a profile photo

STEP1. Update the Telegram app to the latest version.

STEP2. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.

STEP3. Proceed to contact’s profile.

STEP3. Proceed to contact’s profile.

STEP4. Tap on the three-dot menu button which is available on the right of the screen.

STEP4. Tap on the three-dot menu button which is available on the right of the screen.

STEP5. Now, select the Edit contact option.

STEP5. Now, select the Edit contact option.

STEP6. Select a picture from the gallery.

STEP6. Select a picture from the gallery.

STEP7. Select the needed region of the picture and tap on the Done button.

STEP7. Select the needed region of the picture and tap on the Done button.

STEP8. Tap on the Suggest button from the pop-up menu displayed.

STEP8. Tap on the Suggest button from the pop-up menu displayed.

STEP9. Finally, the picture will be sent in the Telegram chat as a suggestion.

STEP9. Finally, the picture will be sent in the Telegram chat as a suggestion.

How to set a suggested profile photo

STEP1. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.

How to set a suggested profile photo

STEP1. Open the Telegram app on a smartphone.

STEP2. Move to the conversation from which you received the suggested profile photo.

STEP2. Move to the conversation from which you received the suggested profile photo.

STEP3. Tap on the view photo button which is available at the bottom of the suggested picture.

STEP3. Tap on the view photo button which is available at the bottom of the suggested picture.

STEP4. Tap on the Set profile photo button.

STEP4. Tap on the Set profile photo button.

Meanwhile, Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. These include new ways to save space on your device, new drawing tools, suggested profile pictures, and more. Some of these features are available to Android users, while some are available for iOS users. Here we take a look at all the feature announced

Meanwhile, Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. These include new ways to save space on your device, new drawing tools, suggested profile pictures, and more. Some of these features are available to Android users, while some are available for iOS users. Here we take a look at all the feature announced

One major rolled out to Telegram is the spoiler formatting which allows users to hide text in photos and videos. Users can now cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. To do so, go to the attachment menu, select one or more items, and then tap Menu and choose 'Hide with Spoiler'.

One major rolled out to Telegram is the spoiler formatting which allows users to hide text in photos and videos. Users can now cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. To do so, go to the attachment menu, select one or more items, and then tap Menu and choose 'Hide with Spoiler'.

Another feature is the zero storage usage which means users can remove media and documents from their phone's storage and re-download them from Telegram cloud at any time. “For years, users could set a maximum cache size or auto-remove unused items after a period of time," the company said.

Another feature is the zero storage usage which means users can remove media and documents from their phone's storage and re-download them from Telegram cloud at any time. “For years, users could set a maximum cache size or auto-remove unused items after a period of time," the company said.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP