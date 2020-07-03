A window of opportunity for Indian apps: Investors

Investors said social content constantly requires large investments to scale, which domestic investors may be unwilling to do. “When it comes to the product, Indian social apps weren’t so technologically advanced to compete with Chinese platforms. Post-ban, there might be one or two Indian outliers which may emerge, but Indian apps will need to look at serious innovation," said Bhavik Hathi, managing director, Alvarez and Marsal (India), a management consultancy.