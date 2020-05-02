Home > Technology > App News > Aarogya Setu app mandatory for govt, private sector employees

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Friday made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Aarogya Setu mobile application to bolster the efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and entrusted the organisational heads with ensuring its 100 per cent coverage.

The Union Home Ministry also said the mobile app will be must for people living in Covid-19 containment zones.

"Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees," the ministry said.

The announcement came on a day the government extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4 with certain relaxations.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of Covid-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The 'Aarogya Setu' app determines if you are at risk by scanning through a database of known cases across India, and also via location (Google Play Store)

Govt's Aarogya Setu app to be installed on smartphones by default soon

2 min read . 29 Apr 2020
The court directed the Centre and Delhi government to place on record the list of hospitals where these patients could receive treatment for ailments other than Covid-19, free-of-cost according to their eligibility. (HT)

AIIMS Delhi informs HC that AIIMS facility is not an exclusive Covid-19 facility

1 min read . 12:53 AM IST
Photo: iStock

Coronavirus financial planning: What to do before you lose your job

4 min read . 01:42 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout