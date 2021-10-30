https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/metamorphosis-leaves-faang-in-a-flux-11635526687622.html made a bold announcement about its name change this week. The company will now be called Meta . While the re-naming business is only limited to the parent company, it is bound to have some impact on the daughter company, WhatsApp. Earlier, while starting WhatsApp, the application mentioned ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ at the start screen, now it will change to WhatsApp by Meta.

The new change has not been rolled out for all users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the beta version of the application. The change is expected to soon be introduced in the stable version of the app.

There's another “WhatsApp from Facebook" label in the app, on the settings page of the app. The label is now missing on the page for now.

The report also mentions that some iOS beta testers may now be able to see the splash screen. The issue is expected to be fixed in the next beta update.

