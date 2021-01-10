OPEN APP
Apple suspends Parler from App Store for instigating Capitol riots
Apple suspends Parler from App Store for instigating Capitol riots (Bloomberg)

After Google, Apple suspends Parler from App Store for instigating Capitol riots

Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 07:03 AM IST Reuters

Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. On Friday, Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan

Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.

Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants using the service to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.

"We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

