This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After Google, Apple suspends Parler from App Store for instigating Capitol riots
1 min read.07:03 AM IST
Reuters
Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence. On Friday, Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan
Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.
Apple Inc has suspended Parler from the App Store, saying the social networking service had not taken adequate measures to prevent the spread of posts inciting violence.
Apple had given the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants using the service to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol.