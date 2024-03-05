YouTube, a popular video streaming site, is ‘not working’ as reported by its users on Tuesday, 5 March. Numerous users reported encountering errors while attempting to load the YouTube homepage. The outage was also reported by Downdetector.com which shows the complaints for YouTube peaked around 9pm.

At its peak around 9pm, Downdetector.com recorded over 3824 reports of YouTube downtime.

Less than an hour ago, Meta's Facebook, and Instagram, were reported to be down in India and many other parts of the world.

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 47,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took a dig at other platforms and said, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working."