After Instagram and Facebook, YouTube users report video streaming site ‘not working’

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Less than an hour ago, Meta's Facebook, and Instagram, were reported to be down in India and many other parts of the world

YouTube, a popular video streaming site, is ‘not working’ as reported by its users on Tuesday, 5 MarchPremium
YouTube, a popular video streaming site, is ‘not working’ as reported by its users on Tuesday, 5 March

YouTube, a popular video streaming site, is ‘not working’ as reported by its users on Tuesday, 5 March. Numerous users reported encountering errors while attempting to load the YouTube homepage. The outage was also reported by Downdetector.com which shows the complaints for YouTube peaked around 9pm.

At its peak around 9pm, Downdetector.com recorded over 3824 reports of YouTube downtime.

Less than an hour ago, Meta's Facebook, and Instagram, were reported to be down in India and many other parts of the world.

Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 47,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took a dig at other platforms and said, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working."

Elon Musk shared another post featuring three penguins, symbolizing Facebook, Instagram and Threads saluting X.

“What a coincidence that Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube are down on Super Tuesday. Practice run for November?" read an X users sarcastic comment hinting at the upcoming US Presidential Polls in November 2024.

“FB & IG are down. YouTube is partly-down. X is playing up. Emails loading very slow. Router issues all day. My download speeds have dropped massively. Is there some sort of global satellite/network issue going on? Has someone pressed that big red button?" read another X users' post on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 09:31 PM IST
