After Youtube and Gmail, Telegram reports outage

After a series of bouts with outages concerning some of the major services in the past week, Telegram reported a downtime across certain geographies across the world. The instant messaging platform also came forward and acknowledged the issue.

Through a series of tweets, the company mentioned that the outage happened in a few parts of Europe and Middle East. The tweet mentioned, “Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We're working to bring them back online. Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience!"

In subsequent tweets, Telegram informed about recovery in a phased manner, with the latest tweet claiming that the services are now up and running and are working as usual. The tweet read, “And now everyone affected should be back online. Note that you might experience some lingering effects like not all messages being visible – these will go away on their own very soon. No need to do anything on your end. Thank you for your patience and welcome back!"

There's no clarity regarding what caused the issue.

The outage comes just a day after Google’s services were down across the globe. The tech giant’s important platforms such as Gmail, YouTube and even cloud-based services such as Google Docs were down for a considerable amount of time resulting in a lot of reactions via Twitter and other mediums.

The Google outage was attributed to an internal storage quota issue. According to a statement released by the company “services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period".

