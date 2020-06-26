Alexa can now play songs from Spotify on Echo speakers in India

NEW DELHI: Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant now supports music streaming service Spotify in India, the company announced today. The move allows users to play music through Alexa on their Echo speakers, after linking their Spotify account.

While Amazon has been adding support for various music streaming services in the country, Spotify has been missing from its arsenal. The streaming service was already supported in overseas markets. With this addition, Alexa supports all important music streaming services in India.

The list now includes Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Hungama, JioSaavn, Gaana and TuneIn Radio. Users will be able to ask the voice assistants to play specific playlists they’ve created on Spotify, and also ask for podcasts. To use a specific streaming service, the user will have to include the app’s name in their voice commands. They can also ask for specific songs to be played from a service.

To set up Alexa on your Echo speaker, you will have to open the Alexa app on your phone. From here, go to the “Play" section and scroll to the bottom of the page. Spotify should show up there and you will have to link your own account through that. Both free and premium users for the streaming service will be able to link Alexa to their accounts. You can also link the service from the Settings menu inside the Alexa app.

Once an account is linked, your Echo speakers will also show up on Spotify’s “Devices Available" screen on the platform’s Now Playing screen. So, if a song is playing on Spotify, you can shift it onto an Alexa-enabled speaker by using this option.

