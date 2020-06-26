Alexa can now play songs from Spotify on Echo speakers in India

To set up Alexa on your Echo speaker, you will have to open the Alexa app on your phone. From here, go to the “Play" section and scroll to the bottom of the page. Spotify should show up there and you will have to link your own account through that. Both free and premium users for the streaming service will be able to link Alexa to their accounts. You can also link the service from the Settings menu inside the Alexa app.