All apps in India must conform to rules: Government

India on Thursday reminded China that all companies operating apps in the country will have to follow its rules on data security and privacy.

Foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava’s comments came after Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the Indian ban on 59 Chinese mobile phone apps, including ByteDance’s Tik Tok, was in violation of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

“In the last few years, the government has taken a host of measures for creating a more investor-friendly regime," Srivastava told reporters.

“Similarly, in the area of digital technology and internet, India has adopted a very open regime. India is today one of the world’s largest markets for digital and internet technologies, with more than 680 million subscribers. The world’s largest software and internet applications companies are present in India. Naturally, while operating in India, they have to abide by our rules and regulations issued by the relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," he said.

“While we will continue to welcome foreign investments in India, including in the area of internet technologies, but this will have to be in accordance with the rules and regulatory framework established by the government," Srivastava added.

The detailed response followed Gao’s remarks urging New Delhi to immediately “correct its discriminatory practices" against Chinese companies.

Indian announced the ban that affects UC Browser, WeChat and dozens of other apps on Monday, citing security concerns.

It came against the backdrop of rising India-China military tensions along the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, in Ladakh.

In his remarks, Gao said that China has not taken any restrictive measures against Indian products and services, the Press Trust of India reported.

“India’s relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules," Gao said.

He expressed hope that “India would immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises."

PTI contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via