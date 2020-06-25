Home >Technology >App News >All transactions fully protected under RBI, NPCI guidelines: Google Pay
All transactions fully protected under RBI, NPCI guidelines: Google Pay

2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2020, 05:54 AM IST PTI

The statement comes against the backdrop of social media buzz that issues that might arise while transferring money through Google Pay cannot be redressed under law as the app is unauthorised.

Google Pay on Wednesday said all transactions made through its platform are fully protected by redressal processes laid out in the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payments Corporation of India.

"Some quotes on social media, wrongly attributed to the RBI, claim that issues arising while transferring money through Google Pay are not protected by the law, since the app is unauthorised. This is incorrect and can be verified on NPCI's website," a Google spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, RBI has not said that the Google Pay app is unauthorised or not legally compliant in its court hearing or in its written response to the Delhi High Court. Earlier this month, RBI told the Delhi High Court that Google Pay is a third party app provider and does not operate any payment systems.

Therefore, its operations are not in violation of the Payment and Settlement System Act of 2007, RBI had told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

"Google Pay operates completely within the law. Google Pay works as a technology service provider to partner banks, to allow payments via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). UPI apps in the country are categorised as 'third party apps', and are not required to be 'payment systems operators'," the Google spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that all transactions made via Google Pay are fully protected by redressal processes laid out by applicable guidelines.

"All transactions made via Google Pay are fully protected by redressal processes laid out by applicable guidelines of the RBI/ NPCI, and users can reach out for any help 24/7, through Google Pay customer care," the spokesperson said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

