Amazon announces sale to mark Small Business Day

On December 12, Amazon India will open its one-day sale to mark the fourth edition of its Small Business Day event. The sale will open at the midnight on Saturday and will continue throughout the day till 11.59 pm.

On the Small Business Day sale, in a bid to support small businesses, the primary focus will be on startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops. From daily use products to kitchenware and electronic products, customers will get the opportunity to buy from small traders during this one-day event.

Also read: Why farm politics doesn't win elections in India

Amazon will also offer its customers a one-day cashback offer of 10% on digital payments during the event. Plus, if you are ICICI bank customer, then there are more offers. Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10% instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Also, the company's business customers can avail of a cashback of 10% and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals.

Meanwhile, Amazon India will host ‘Blaupunkt End of the Year Sale’ with deals on headphones, speakers and soundbars. Customers can avail up to 50% discount on headphones, speakers and soundbars until 11th December 2020.

Apart from the Small Business Day sale and Blaupunkt End of the Year Sale, Amazon has opened its All India Handicrafts Week 2020 today. The event will continue till December 14. During this event, customers will get the opportunity to browse and buy the most indigenous form of art available, Lippan art work from Bhuj and Dokhra craft from Chattisgarh, sitting at the comfort of their homes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via