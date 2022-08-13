Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. It is available on the Amazon mobile app under the Funzone section. The quiz comprises five questions that must be answered correctly in order to win the prize. Winners of today’s quiz will be eligible for a prize of ₹2,000. Questions of Amazon app quiz are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs.

Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. One needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly to become eligible for the prize. After submitting all answers correctly, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are questions of today’s app quiz with their answers

Question 1 - Cameron Smith, the winner of the 2022 British Open golf tournament hails from which country?

Answer - Australia

Question 2 - Which member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast plays the role of Lloyd Hansen in the movie 'The Gray Man'?

Answer- Chris Evans

Question 3 - Akasa Air will launch commercial flight operations on August 7th, by running its first service on which route?

Answer- Mumbai- Ahmedabad

Question 4- What is this variety of shark called?

Answer- Whale Shark

Question 5- What gas is used as a fuel in these space vehicles?

Answer- Liquid Hydrogen