Amazon app quiz August 4, 2022: Check answers to win 10,000

Amazon app quiz August 4, 2022: Check answers to win 10,000

Amazon app quiz August 4, 2022
2 min read . 10:44 AM IST

  • Amazon app quiz is now live. Today's quiz offers a chance to win up to 10,000. Check answers to all five questions of today's quiz and stand a chance to win up to 10,000.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon app quiz is updated on Funzone. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants need to answer five questions correctly in order to win the quiz prize. As part of today’s quiz, users can win up to 10,000.

Each quiz question has four options. Participants have to choose one correct answer from these options. In order to win the quiz, one needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly. After submitting all answers correctly, you will enter a lucky draw through which winners of Amazon app quiz will be selected.

How to play Amazon app quiz

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

1. Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

3. Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

4. Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Here are answers to all five questions of today's quiz: 

Question 1: Recently a bill was passed to bring Indian research stations in which region under the domestic laws of the country?

Answer: Antarctic

Question 2: Eldhose Paul recently became the first Indian male to qualify for the final of the World Athletics Championship in which event?

Answer: Triple Jump

Question 3: In the 2022 movie, Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao’s character shares his name with which cricketer?

Answer: Shardul Thakur

Question 4: This famous scientist spent his last years in the town of Princeton in which US state?

Answer: New Jersey

Question 5: This monastery, the largest Buddhist monastery found in India, is located in which Indian state?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

