Amazon app quiz August 4, 2022: Check answers to win ₹10,000
2 min read.10:44 AM ISTLivemint
Amazon app quiz is now live. Today's quiz offers a chance to win up to ₹10,000. Check answers to all five questions of today's quiz and stand a chance to win up to ₹10,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon app quiz is updated on Funzone. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants need to answer five questions correctly in order to win the quiz prize. As part of today’s quiz, users can win up to ₹10,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon app quiz is updated on Funzone. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants need to answer five questions correctly in order to win the quiz prize. As part of today’s quiz, users can win up to ₹10,000.
Each quiz question has four options. Participants have to choose one correct answer from these options. In order to win the quiz, one needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly. After submitting all answers correctly, you will enter a lucky draw through which winners of Amazon app quiz will be selected.
Each quiz question has four options. Participants have to choose one correct answer from these options. In order to win the quiz, one needs to answer all five questions of the quiz correctly. After submitting all answers correctly, you will enter a lucky draw through which winners of Amazon app quiz will be selected.
How to play Amazon app quiz
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to play Amazon app quiz
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
Amazon’s daily app quiz is available only on the mobile app. Users must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
1. Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
1. Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
3. Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
4. Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.