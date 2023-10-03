Amazon finalizing application for satcom licence in India
Four senior industry and ministry officials told Mint that the Seattle-headquartered firm is in the process of applying for a satellite communications service operator’s licence for its Project Kuiper service
New Delhi: Amazon is in the final stage of applying for an operating licence for satellite communications, following the footsteps of fellow US rival, Elon Musk-backed Starlink, in India.
