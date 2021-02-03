Amazon India announces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ for Prime members

Amazon India has introduced a new EMI option that will be exclusively available to its Prime members. The e-commerce platform claims that the new ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ allows Prime members to avail up to 50% lower monthly instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure on No cost EMI using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI. Other users interested in the offer will have to purchase Prime membership priced at ₹129 per month or ₹999 for a year.

For instance, any smartphone that is selling at ₹30,000 will be available to a regular customer with 6 No-Cost EMIs, resulting in an instalment of ₹5,000. Prime members, on the other hand, can use Advantage No-Cost to get 12 instalments. This results in a No-Cost EMI of ₹2,500.

According to a statement released by the company, currently, Advantage No Cost EMI is available on select smartphones by Apple, Samsung and OPPO.

Here are the smartphones available with Advantage No-Cost EMI

iPhone 12 mini starts at ₹ 7,433 per month (all prices include benefits of Advantage No-Cost EMI)

7,433 per month (all prices include benefits of Advantage No-Cost EMI) Samsung Galaxy M21 starting ₹ 1,555 per month

1,555 per month Samsung Galaxy M31s now starting ₹ 2,167 per month

2,167 per month Samsung Galaxy M51 now starting ₹ 2,555 per month

2,555 per month OPPO A15 now starting ₹ 1,110 per month

1,110 per month OPPO A1K now starting ₹ 1,332 per month

1,332 per month OPPO F17 now starting ₹ 1,416 per month

1,416 per month OPPO F17 Pro now starting ₹ 1,916 per month

1,916 per month OPPO Find X2 now starting ₹ 3,611 per month

The company recently concluded the first major sale of the year. During the Republic Day sale over 10K Small and Medium Business owners registered their highest-ever single-day sales, according to the company. The sale was conducted from 20 January (19th January for Prime members) to 23 January.

