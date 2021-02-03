Amazon India announces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ for Prime members

Amazon India announces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ for Prime members1 min read . 09:20 PM IST
Currently, Advantage No Cost EMI is available on select smartphones by Apple, Samsung and OPPO
Amazon India has introduced a new EMI option that will be exclusively available to its Prime members. The e-commerce platform claims that the new ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ allows Prime members to avail up to 50% lower monthly instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure on No cost EMI using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI. Other users interested in the offer will have to purchase Prime membership priced at ₹129 per month or ₹999 for a year.
For instance, any smartphone that is selling at ₹30,000 will be available to a regular customer with 6 No-Cost EMIs, resulting in an instalment of ₹5,000. Prime members, on the other hand, can use Advantage No-Cost to get 12 instalments. This results in a No-Cost EMI of ₹2,500.
According to a statement released by the company, currently, Advantage No Cost EMI is available on select smartphones by Apple, Samsung and OPPO.
Here are the smartphones available with Advantage No-Cost EMI
The company recently concluded the first major sale of the year. During the Republic Day sale over 10K Small and Medium Business owners registered their highest-ever single-day sales, according to the company. The sale was conducted from 20 January (19th January for Prime members) to 23 January.
