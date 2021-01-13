Amazon India announces dates for Great Republic Day Sale: Details here

Amazon India has announced its first big sale for the year 2021. The e-commerce giant has announced the ‘ Great Republic Day Sale ’ which will start from 20 January to 23 January. Prime members will get 24 hours early access starting 12 AM on January 19, 2021.

Offers will be provided on products such as smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty essentials, home & kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more.

Customers shopping during the Great Republic Day Sale can avail extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit & Credit Cards.

This Great Republic Day Sale will offers smartphone deals on brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi. Electronics brands such as HP, Lenovo, Mi, JBL, BoAt, Sony, Samsung, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm and home appliances brands like LG, Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool will be offering deals on their products.

Business customers buying on Amazon Business can also avail discounts on products related to reopening of office space, working from home requirements, safety and hygiene supplies and other office purchases. Amazon India will be providing additional 15+% off on bulk discounts, upto 28% savings on GST invoice and 10% instant discount on SBI cards.

In addition, business customers can get access to exclusive business discounts on 10K+ products from categories like laptops, headphones, networking devices, PC components, personal safety devices, power tools, furniture, stationery products from brands like Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Boat, Bosch and others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via