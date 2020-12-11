Amazon India has announced ‘Apple Days’ sale which introduces new deals and offers on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 7 and more. The sale will also extend to other Apple products such as the iPad Mini and MacBook Pro.

Apple Days sale is live and will continue till 16 December. Under the new sale, Amazon is offering the iPhone 11 at a price of ₹51,999 with a discount of ₹2,900. The e-commerce giant is also providing an additional discount of ₹1,750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions. The iPhone 7 will be available at its lowest-ever price for ₹23,999.

During Apple Days, customers can avail a discount of ₹5,000 on iPad Mini and get an additional discount of ₹3,000 on HDFC bank Debit and credit cards. They can also get an instant discount of ₹6,000 on popular Apple MacBook Pro using HDFC debit and credit cards. The company is also

Amazon is also offering a discount on a few popular Android smartphones as well. The e-commerce giant is selling the OnePlus 7T Pro at a price of ₹38,999 which includes a discount of ₹5,000 via coupons.

The company has also provided a deal with the Samsung Galaxy M51 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at a price of ₹22,999. The company is also offering no-cost EMI starting from a price of ₹1,083.

