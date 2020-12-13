Amazon offers discounts on headphones, speakers, soundbars under Sony Audio Fest

Amazon offers discounts on headphones, speakers, soundbars under Sony Audio Fest2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2020, 07:19 PM IST
Amazon India is hosting the Sony Audio Fest where the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on headphones, speakers and soundbars. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on headphones, 25% off on speakers and 20% of on soundbars until December 18, 2020.
Here are some of the discounts being offered on Sony products:
Sony WH-1000XM4: The WH-1000XM4 headphones offer noise cancelling and some smart features. These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound for a reduction of even more high and mid-frequency sounds. It also includes features like speak to chat and a voice assistant. The product is available for ₹24,990.
Sony WF-1000XM3: The headphones get Sony’s proprietary HD noise canceling processor QN1e. It offers up to 24 total hours of battery life. The earbuds get dual microphones—one feed-forward and one feed-back. The earbuds are available for ₹14,990.
Sony WF-XB700: The headphone offers 9 playback hours. The case can charge further for 9 hours. It comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating. The headphones are available for ₹7,990.
Sony SRS-XB23: Extra Bass:The SRS-XB23 is dustproof, waterproof and washable with an IP67 ratings. It gets a battery life of up to 12 hours of battery life. Even in extra bass mode, the user can get playback of up to 10 hours. Built-In Mic offers a way to talk hands-free.
Sony GTK-PG10: The GTK-PG10 is portable, wireless and rechargeable. It also gets a dedicated outdoor mode that spreads sound further and it also gets a splash-proof top panel.
Sony HT-X8500: This 2.1 channel Dolby Atmos DTS:X soundbar gets a built-in dual subwoofer and vertical sound engine. It provides a three-dimensional surround sound experience.
Sony HT-RT3: The soundbar gets 5.1 channels of surround sound. The rear speakers and an external subwoofer work with a 3 channel soundbar to provide surround sound.
