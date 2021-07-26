Tata Sky has extended its integrated OTT content offering on the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app by introducing Amazon Prime Video in the mix.

With the inclusion of Amazon Prime Video, Tata Sky Binge subscribers can also subscribe to Prime Video via Binge. The inclusion will provide Amazon Originals as well as other international and regional movies and web series.

Subscribers can opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of ₹129 per month. Access to the Prime Video app can commence either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.

Further, Tata Sky has also integrated the Amazon Prime Video metadata within its Android-enabled set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. This partnership will provide users with a unified search mechanism and deep linking. Subscribers will also get recommendations from Prime Video.

Tata Sky Binge also includes content from OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream on its interface. Viewers can access Tata Sky Binge service on their screens of choice via two plans to choose from - ₹149 & ₹299.

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge ₹299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. Amazon Prime Video can be availed at an additional subscription on both these plans.

