Amazon Prime Video added to Tata Sky Binge list of OTT partners

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge ₹299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. Amazon Prime Video can be availed at an additional subscription on both these plans.