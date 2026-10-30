Amazon Prime Video on track to generate tens of billions in revenue, Andy Jassy confirms

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Thursday said Prime Video is on track to generate tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue, marking a major milestone for the company's entertainment business. Speaking during Amazon's quarterly earnings call, Jassy said the streaming service is now a profitable business on its own.

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The growth comes four years after Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $8.5 billion in 2022. Amazon has extended its footprint in the entertainment industry through strong theatrical releases, popular streaming shows and live sports. The company has also announced that Amazon MGM Studios has more than $1.2 billion in global box office revenue this year.

‘Project Hail Mary’ drives Amazon MGM Studios' box office success The success of films like Project Hail Mary and Verity has been a major factor in Amazon MGM Studios' success. According to box office tracking website The Numbers, Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, earned an estimated $684 million worldwide since its theatrical release in March 2026. The science-fiction movie is a sequel to Andy Weir's novel.

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However, not every release has performed well. The studio also faced a setback with Melania, which struggled at the box office.

Prime Video builds viewership through popular shows Jassy also mentioned some of the successful TV shows on Prime, such as The Boys, Fallout, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Off Campus and Carrie.

Amazon reported that the new season of Reacher was watched by 66 million people worldwide within the first 28 days. The company also confirmed that the fifth season is in production and that the series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Live sports contribute to Prime Video's growth Another key source of viewers for Prime Video has been live sports. The platform broadcasts some of the biggest sports events, such as NASCAR, the Masters and UEFA Champions League Football.

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However, Thursday Night Football has been among its strongest performers. According to Nielsen figures shared by Amazon, the first six games of the 2026 season averaged 17.7 million viewers, representing a 16% increase over the previous season.

Amazon reported that its second season of NBA coverage on Prime Video attracted more than two million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Amazon is diversifying from its e-commerce roots to include a variety of entertainment companies, with audience numbers on the rise in movies, television and live sports. Jassy's recent statements also suggest that Prime Video is proving to be a major revenue stream for the company.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.