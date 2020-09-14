Android 11 is here: Check if you can install Google OS on your phone right now

Android 11 has been around the corner for a couple of months now. With its first release for the Google Pixel smartphones , which will gradually reach Indian users in the coming weeks, the latest Google OS is ready for your phone, well, if it's compatible.

Several smartphone brands including Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme etc, are now fast-tracking to bring Android 11 on their new models.

The new version of OS brings a variety of new features to the mobile operating system with the biggest change being that the management of conversations by grouping notifications from messaging applications. Android 11 introduced Bubbles, a new feature to help you respond and engage with important conversations without switching back and forth between your current task and the messaging app.

In terms of receiving the update and installing, Google has said that Android 11 is rolling out to its Pixel 2 and newer phones in that range: Pixel 3, 3A, 4, 4A , along with OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme phones right now.

Here is a list of which Android smartphones is receiving the update or are confirmed to receive it soon:

Google Pixel Phones:

If you are using a Pixel phone, the software update might have reached you already. In order to install it Android 11, open the Settings app on your phone and tap System > Advanced > System update > Check for update.

In case you do not find the update on your Pixel phone, it might be on its way to you. Since it is rolling out gradually for its users, Android 11 update might show up on your phone in a few days. Don't forget to keep checking.

If you do see an update, just follow the steps on the phone to install it. Keep your phone charged well and connected to WiFi for no interruptions during the installation process.

Oppo phones:

After releasing the features it’s Android 11-based ColorOS 11 public beta version, Oppo will today officially unveil the software. The Android 11-based custom OS will be available to select Oppo phones initially. The company claims to be recruiting testers for the public beta which is available to Find X2 Series and Reno 3 Series (4G) users. The Find X2 is also one of the first phones to receive the latest version of Android.

OnePlus phones:

OnePlus is rolling out open Beta of its Oxygen OS 11 update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The update includes Android 11 features.

If you want to be a part of the Beta programme before the official release of the software, you can do so by visiting the OnePlus forums and follow the instructions to install it. The installation process won't force you to reset your device or lose any data, but it is a beta, so proceed with caution.

Realme phones:

Earlier, Google disclosed some of the OEMs that are going to roll out the update the earliest.

In the list of manufacturers was Realme. Realme was quick to announce the new update. For now the update will only be available for its flagship phone Realme X50 Pro. The company also took this occasion to launch its own Realme UI 2.0 update.

Xiaomi phones:

Xiaomi posted on Twitter that its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro would be the first devices to get Android 11, and the company has also launched a beta program for early adopters.

Nokia phones:

Nokia has also publicly announced their rollout plans for Android 11 but we are yet to know which phones might receive it at the earliest. "We’ll be upgrading our phones to get our consumers straight to the stuff that matters most," tweeted the smartphone maker.

During its launch, Google said that Android 11 has even more granular controls for the most sensitive permissions.

Android 11 also brings features like screen recorder, updated Voice Access, improved performance, and an improved share menu that makes it easier to share content from your phone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via