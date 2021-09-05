Android users are reporting some erratic behaviour with the alarms set using Google Clock. Many users have raised complaints via reviews on the Google Play Store , bringing down the overall rating of the app. The new issue that is plaguing a lot of devices is that the alarm is not ringing.

While many users who registered the complaint were using Pixel devices, even owners of other smartphone manufacturers who use the Google Clock for their alarms, have registered a similar complaint. According to a report by Android Authority, even owners of Oppo and OnePlus devices have complained about their alarms not ringing. Since the default clock app on the Pixel devices is Google Clock, more Pixel users have mentioned their problem.

It is still not clear why the app is not able to ring, the Android Authority report suggests that the problem arises when the device is in DND mode. Additionally, some complaints were from people who use third-party apps such as Spotify for their Google Clock alarm tune.

Google is aware of the issue with the Clock and is working on a fix. However, users still rely heavily on alarms for their daily schedules. The immediate fix will be to download a third-party application that can take care of the alarms till Google releases a fix for its application.

There are apps such as Alarmy, AlarmMon and Sleep as Android which can be downloaded for the time being. However, before downloading the application it is advised that users should read the reviews of that specific app.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.