While many users who registered the complaint were using Pixel devices, even owners of other smartphone manufacturers who use the Google Clock for their alarms, have registered a similar complaint. According to a report by Android Authority, even owners of Oppo and OnePlus devices have complained about their alarms not ringing. Since the default clock app on the Pixel devices is Google Clock, more Pixel users have mentioned their problem.

