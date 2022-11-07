Android users, remove these four apps from your smartphone right now!

The blog post states that after initial delay, these apps open phishing sites in Chrome browser. However, the content of these phishing websites varies. While some are harmless that are used to produce pay-per-click, others are dangerous sites that can be used to trick users. For instance, one site includes adult content that leads to phishing pages that tell the user they've been infected, or need to perform an update.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}