A few Google Play Store applications have been spotted with Joker malware . The malware sneaks into a user’s device via applications and then secretly collects data and goes on to subscribe these users to premium subscriptions without the knowledge or consent of the user.

Joker Trojan malware has been spotted in Google Play Store apps since the past three years. A recent report by Quick Heal Security Labs spotted 8 Joker malware on Google Play Store. These eight applications were reported to Google and the tech giant has removed all the applications from their store.

Here are the eight apps that were recently spotted laced with Joker Trojan virus and should be removed from any Android device:

Auxiliary Message

Fast Magic SMS

Free CamScanner

Super Message

Element Scanner

Go Messages

Travel Wallpapers

Super SMS

Joker Trojan steals information from the victim’s device via SMS messages, contact list, and device info. The Trojan will then silently interact with advertisement websites and also subscribes the victim to premium services without their knowledge.

According to the Quick Heal report, at launch, these applications ask for notification access, which is used to get notification data. The application then goes on to take SMS data from notification, and asks for Contacts access. When the access is provided, the app makes and manages phone call permission. After that, it continues to work without showing any visible malicious activity to the user.

The cybersecurity company claims that malware authors spread these malware applications on the Google Play Store in scanner applications, wallpaper applications, message applications. These types of applications can quickly become a target. Users are advised to avoid such applications and use only those that are trusted.

