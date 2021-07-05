Android smartphone users alert! Remove these 9 apps with hidden Trojan virus

The Android ecosystem has encountered a new batch of virus that hide themselves in applications. Nine of these were available on the Google Play Store until recently. A new study from a cybersecurity firm has revealed that there were 10 such apps that were found to be laced with a trojan virus. Some of these apps have been downloaded 5 million times. While Google Play Store may have removed these apps, users who might have downloaded the apps should also delete them from their device in order to steer clear from any further compromise.