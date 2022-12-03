Android to roll out new features: Reading mode, digital car key-sharing and more

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that If you are an Android phone user, then you must read this. Cybersecurity service provider MalwareBytes has released a list of Google Play Store apps that are infected with viruses. In a blog post, the company writes that a family of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB. These four apps hide malware behavior for some time and eventually start opening phishing sites in Chrome.