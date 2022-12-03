Android to roll out new features: Reading mode, digital car key-sharing and more

Android is set to introduce a whole new bunch of features to smartphones and smartwatches. It will be introducing new accessibility tools and quality of life updates for digital car keys, Google TV and watchOS.
As per a report by The Verge, a major announcement by Android is the idea to roll out reading mode for Android. This will create a more accessible screen reading experience which would not be linked to specific apps.
In order to use this Reading mode, users would need to install an app from the Google play Store. This will provide the latest adjustments related to display and audio options.
Moreover, the Verge also reported that a new text-to speech feature with speed control has been rolled out with a selection of natural-sounding voices to choose from, with support for languages like Spanish, Italian, English and French.
Speaking about the vehicle's related features, an update for the digital car key will enable users to unlock, lock and start a compatible car by using their smartphones and allow them to remotely share the digital key with their dear ones.
Other new features consist of whole new emoji mash-ups via Emoji Kitchen for Gboard and new style designs created by DabsMyla and Yao Cheng Design in the Google Photos collage editor. This will help users to customise their images, as per a report by The Verge.
Meanwhile, it was reported recently that If you are an Android phone user, then you must read this. Cybersecurity service provider MalwareBytes has released a list of Google Play Store apps that are infected with viruses. In a blog post, the company writes that a family of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan.HiddenAds.BTGTHB. These four apps hide malware behavior for some time and eventually start opening phishing sites in Chrome.
The blog post lists out four apps that are bugged with trojan malware. These are: