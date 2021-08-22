Android users interested in cryptocurrency may have come across some applications that have been found to either just post ads to gain revenue or to deceivingly subscribe the users to services that have an average cost of around $15 (roughly around ₹1,100). The applications pose as apps that can help with cryptocurrency mining, which has gained popularity in recent times.

According to a revelation made by Trend Micro, an American-Japanese multinational cyber security software company, there are eight malicious apps that come laced with malware and adware. Responding to the findings, Google has removed these applications from the Play Store. However, users that had previously downloaded these applications will have to manually delete them.

Here's the list of applications that were found to be problematic:

BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining

Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining

Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining

Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System

Bitcoin 2021

MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner

Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

According to Trend Micro, two of these 8 applications are even paid. Crypto Holic- Bitcoin Cloud Mining was priced at $12.99 whereas Daily Bitcoin Rewards app was priced at $5.99.

In order to stay away from these fake crypto apps, users have been advised to take a good look at the review section of the app. While initially, the app might get some five-star reviews, users can get a better idea by reading the negative reviews (3 or lesser).

via HT Tech

