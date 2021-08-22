Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Android users alert! Delete these 8 malicious apps removed from Google Play Store

Android users alert! Delete these 8 malicious apps removed from Google Play Store

Premium
Users that had previously downloaded these applications will have to manually delete them. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint

  • These apps are aimed at cryptocurrency enthusiasts who would want to invest in crypto mining

Android users interested in cryptocurrency may have come across some applications that have been found to either just post ads to gain revenue or to deceivingly subscribe the users to services that have an average cost of around $15 (roughly around 1,100). The applications pose as apps that can help with cryptocurrency mining, which has gained popularity in recent times. 

Android users interested in cryptocurrency may have come across some applications that have been found to either just post ads to gain revenue or to deceivingly subscribe the users to services that have an average cost of around $15 (roughly around 1,100). The applications pose as apps that can help with cryptocurrency mining, which has gained popularity in recent times. 

According to a revelation made by Trend Micro, an American-Japanese multinational cyber security software company, there are eight malicious apps that come laced with malware and adware. Responding to the findings, Google has removed these applications from the Play Store. However, users that had previously downloaded these applications will have to manually delete them. 

According to a revelation made by Trend Micro, an American-Japanese multinational cyber security software company, there are eight malicious apps that come laced with malware and adware. Responding to the findings, Google has removed these applications from the Play Store. However, users that had previously downloaded these applications will have to manually delete them. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here's the list of applications that were found to be problematic: 

  • BitFunds – Crypto Cloud Mining
  • Bitcoin Miner – Cloud Mining
  • Bitcoin (BTC) – Pool Mining Cloud Wallet
  • Crypto Holic – Bitcoin Cloud Mining
  • Daily Bitcoin Rewards – Cloud Based Mining System
  • Bitcoin 2021
  • MineBit Pro - Crypto Cloud Mining & btc miner
  • Ethereum (ETH) - Pool Mining Cloud

According to Trend Micro, two of these 8 applications are even paid. Crypto Holic- Bitcoin Cloud Mining was priced at $12.99 whereas Daily Bitcoin Rewards app was priced at $5.99.

In order to stay away from these fake crypto apps, users have been advised to take a good look at the review section of the app. While initially, the app might get some five-star reviews, users can get a better idea by reading the negative reviews (3 or lesser). 

via HT Tech

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!