American tech giant Google will be bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app . The feature was first spotted by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman, who said he was tipped about the feature seemingly rolling out, and a Verge editor has spotted the feature on their phone.

The company confirmed to The Verge, "we're currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. We're continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

To check the feature, The Verge suggests users to open Google's Android app, tap the profile picture, and look for the 'Delete last 15 min' option.

Google first announced the feature at Google I/O in May, and it came to Google's iOS app in July. At that time, Google said it would arrive on the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for some reason, the company missed that deadline.

This feature has taken some time to make its way to the Android app. It’s unclear if Google plans to bring the feature to desktop — in its May announcement post, the company didn’t specify which platforms it would be available on, and in July, Google only said that the feature was coming to the iOS and Android apps.

Meanwhile, the American tech giant Google is launching the beta program for its Google Play Games to some Samsung Galaxy Book owners. As per GSM Arena, the company has rolled out invites to Samsung Galaxy Book owners in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

This comes after Google promised to deliver deeper integration of Android apps with Windows. A viral Twitter post obtained by GSM Arena shows the interface of Google Play Games on Windows along with some of the supported titles as not all games are supported at launch.

Google also revealed the minimum requirements for running those Android games. Windows 10, an SSD with at least 20GB of free space and one of the approved gaming GPUs on this list.

