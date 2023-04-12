Google is rolling out a new feature for Android devices that will help them remove unused app's data from smartphones, hence saving storage space on the device. The company has announced the ‘auto-archive’ feature via a blog post.

Readers must note that this feature won't remove any user data. It will only archive the data of lesser used apps. It will mark the presence of the app with a cloud icon on the device.

What is auto-archive?

Auto-archive is a new feature that will allow Android users to free up space on their device without the need to completely uninstall an app. Google says that once the user opts in, infrequently used apps will be partly removed from the device to save space, whilst the app icon and the user’s personal app data will be preserved.

View Full Image A snapshot of Android's Auto-archive feature

When the user wants to start using the app again, they can simply tap to re-download it and pick up where they left off (as long as the app is still available on Google Play).

How the feature works?

Auto-archive, as mentioned before is an easy way for users to manage their device storage. It is also a great way for developers to lower the likelihood of their apps being uninstalled.

When an Android user tries to install an app from Play Store and their device is out of storage, they will receive a prompt to use the auto-archiving feature.

The prompt reads, "Your device is out of storage and you won't be able to install this app. With app archiving turned on, your device will detect when you don't have enough storage and automatically archive apps that you don't use often. Your personal data will be saved in case you download the app again."

Here, users can decide to turn on the function. If the user opts in, unused apps on the user's device will be auto-archived to free up enough space for a new app request.

The auto-archiving feature on Android devices is said to reduce storage taken by apps which are not frequently in use by nearly 60 per cent.

As per Google's blog post, the feature will only be accessible for apps when developers publish their apps using the App Bundle, a format that has been mandated for new apps since August 2021.

Android users can check for the unused apps by heading to Settings > Apps > Unwanted apps. The system usually displays the app with bracketed information, such as "Last opened more than 3 months ago" or "Last opened more than 6 months ago."