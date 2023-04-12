Android users get new feature that helps save storage on their smartphone1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Auto-archive is a new feature that will allow users to free up space on their device without the need to completely uninstall an app.
Google is rolling out a new feature for Android devices that will help them remove unused app's data from smartphones, hence saving storage space on the device. The company has announced the ‘auto-archive’ feature via a blog post.
