Android users, WhatsApp may soon allow you to edit contacts within the app2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM IST
- The new feature will ensure that users will no longer have to switch between apps while saving unknown numbers to your contacts list when they reach you on WhatsApp
Meta’s instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the platform is developing the ability to add contacts or edit their information without having to leave the app.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×