Meta’s instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android users. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the platform is developing the ability to add contacts or edit their information without having to leave the app.

The feature is reportedly available to some beta testers of WhatsApp for Android. These users are able to add new contacts to their phonebook or Google account without leaving WhatsApp.

The new feature will ensure that users will no longer have to switch between apps while saving unknown numbers to your contacts list when they reach you on WhatsApp. The feature will surely be a time saver for the users.

WhatsApp Android beta users who are interested to discover the feature can head to the contacts list within the app. If the feature is available for them, they will see the option “New contact". Users can both add as well as edit their contacts using this WhatsApp feature.

As mentioned above, the ability to add and edit contacts within the app is available for some beta testers who install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It will be rolled out to more people over the coming days.

In another news, WhatsApp’s companion mode is now available to all beta testers on Android. For those unaware, Companion mode feature is an extension of multi-device support. It is said to be designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone. After linking an existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone, users can finally access their chats on the second device without requiring an active internet connection on the main phone. WhatsApp users can link up to four devices at once, meaning they can link more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.