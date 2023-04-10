Android users, WhatsApp may soon allow you to edit contacts within the app

In another news, WhatsApp’s companion mode is now available to all beta testers on Android. For those unaware, Companion mode feature is an extension of multi-device support. It is said to be designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone. After linking an existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone, users can finally access their chats on the second device without requiring an active internet connection on the main phone. WhatsApp users can link up to four devices at once, meaning they can link more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

