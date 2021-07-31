Anti-vax app squares off with Google, Apple over misinformation

Unjected, started by two women from Hawaii, bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech." The app allows users to make a profile, match and message with other members. It launched in May shortly after the largest online dating sites, including Match Group’s Tinder and Bumble Inc., introduced perks to encourage users to get vaccinated. Sometimes dubbed the “Tinder for anti-vaxxers," Unjected has since racked up 18,000 downloads, according to Apptopia, and plenty of jokes on Twitter.