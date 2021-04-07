Rapid digital transformation requirements have fuelled the rise of app development platforms, which help customers with little or no coding skills to quickly build apps and websites.

These platforms offer ready-made templates, endearing them to enterprises and small businesses which need to prototype software and automate processes quickly.

“No-code allows people who understand the domain to build solutions for themselves," said Gautam Nimagadda, founder and chief executive officer of Quixy. Nimmagadda said platforms like his can allow apps to be developed 10-15 times faster than usual. Quixy, founded in 2019, has seen over 100% growth every quarter because of the pandemic-driven need for digital processes, he said.

According to a February 2021 Gartner report, the worldwide market for low-code development technologies is expected to touch $13.8 billion this year, a 22.6% growth from 2020.

Abhinav Girdhar, founder of Appy Pie, another no-code platform, said his business has seen nearly 80% business growth over the past year alone. “2020 acted as a tailwind. A lot of SMEs started to digitize because of the pandemic," he said. Girdhar said that while 4,000-5,000 apps were being created on his platform every day before the pandemic, the number surged to over nearly 12,000 apps being built per day over the past year. The company is seeing $2 million worth of transactions on its restaurant app platform. Appy Pie gets most of its customers from North America and Europe, but said it started focusing on India too over 2020, starting television campaigns to reach prospective customers.

Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder of Greyhound Research, said using such platforms can also bring down maintenance costs for companies and reduce sec-urity risks, as the code they’re actually using has been tested by many others.

