App development platforms needing no code skill on rise

Abhinav Girdhar, founder of Appy Pie, another no-code platform, said his business has seen nearly 80% business growth over the past year alone. “2020 acted as a tailwind. A lot of SMEs started to digitize because of the pandemic," he said. Girdhar said that while 4,000-5,000 apps were being created on his platform every day before the pandemic, the number surged to over nearly 12,000 apps being built per day over the past year. The company is seeing $2 million worth of transactions on its restaurant app platform. Appy Pie gets most of its customers from North America and Europe, but said it started focusing on India too over 2020, starting television campaigns to reach prospective customers.