Apple and Google’s app stores aren’t yet abusing market power

Suppose you really like a neighbourhood store, appreciate its look and feel, the display on store shelves, and the assurance that you would get authentic stuff, no knockoffs. You regularly buy your groceries there. Then you discover that it is charging you a little more than another store down the street, one whose overall ambience you do not really care for. How strong is your case for insisting that the owner of your favourite store sell you his wares at a price that is competitive with that of his rival down the road?