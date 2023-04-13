Truecaller has introduced a new Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users that streamlines the process of finding caller details. By incorporating Apple's virtual assistant, the platform allows users to swiftly locate the information they need. However, not everyone can access this feature, as there are some limitations.

iPhone users now have the convenience of activating Truecaller to search for details of unknown callers through voice commands. By simply saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller" during an incoming call, the app quickly retrieves the number and presents relevant information on top of the calling screen. However, this new feature is exclusive to premium subscribers of Truecaller and is only available on devices running iOS 16 or higher. In essence, users must purchase a Premium subscription to access the latest update.

The latest update of Truecaller for iPhone utilizes Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to generate search results seamlessly. This update aims to provide iPhone users with a new level of convenience by eliminating the need for manual number searches or widget copy-pasting. The company emphasized that the Live Caller ID with Siri feature searches the entirety of Truecaller's database, resulting in the same quality of information as Truecaller on Android.

To activate the Live Caller ID feature on Truecaller for iPhone, users must first access the Premium tab within the app and select 'Add to Siri.' This function enables the addition of the shortcut to the device with a single tap. Upon using the feature for the first time, the user will be prompted to grant Truecaller access. It is advisable to select 'Always allow' to avoid subsequent prompts. Once the Siri shortcut has been set up, users can activate the feature simply by saying 'Hey Siri, search Truecaller,' which will provide instant caller information.

In addition to the Live Caller ID feature, the latest Truecaller update also provides users with the ability to view and add comments to numbers that are marked as spam. Users can now see feedback from others regarding a spammer and report their own experience with unknown calls. Moreover, the update includes a revamped SMS filtering feature that automatically categorizes incoming messages into different groups such as Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk. This feature is currently available for iOS 16 and later versions in India, South Africa, and Nigeria. Truecaller has stated that these features will soon be rolled out to other countries as well.