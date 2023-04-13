Apple and Truecaller launch Live Caller ID Feature for these iPhone users. Details here

In addition to the Live Caller ID feature, the latest Truecaller update also provides users with the ability to view and add comments to numbers that are marked as spam. Users can now see feedback from others regarding a spammer and report their own experience with unknown calls. Moreover, the update includes a revamped SMS filtering feature that automatically categorizes incoming messages into different groups such as Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk. This feature is currently available for iOS 16 and later versions in India, South Africa, and Nigeria. Truecaller has stated that these features will soon be rolled out to other countries as well.