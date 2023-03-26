Apple Arcade’s best 5 games you must try. Skate City, Fantasian among others

Apple Arcade offers a wide range of games and entertainment options, from mobile-only titles to adaptations of popular video game series, all without any ads. However, with a constantly expanding library, it can be challenging to determine which titles are worth your time. To simplify your search, we have compiled a list of the top games currently available on Apple Arcade, each of which offers a unique and engaging gaming experience.

Survival Z

Survival Z, though not as well-known as some of the other survival games, is a title that deserves attention. The game challenges players to gather the remaining survivors after a zombie apocalypse while avoiding becoming infected themselves. It offers more than just mindless zombie shooting, with gameplay that includes setting traps and upgrading equipment. With its unique and randomized gameplay, Survival Z also offers high replayability.

Dead Cells+

Dead Cells+ is an action-packed, Castlevania-inspired game with a rogue-like twist. One of the most intriguing features of the title is that the levels transform each time your character dies.

In Dead Cells+, players can hone their 2D soul-like combat skills while exploring a constantly evolving castle. The game's permadeath mechanic adds to the thrill and challenge. With no checkpoints, players must play, die, learn, and repeat in order to conquer Dead Cells+. It Is one of the many standout games available on Apple Arcade.

Fantasian

Fantasian, a Final Fantasy-inspired game, is one of the best RPG experiences available on mobile platforms. This mobile game features exceptional graphics and is backed by renowned writer Hironobu Sakaguchi and music composer Nobuo Uematsu, the pioneers of the Final Fantasy franchise.

One unique aspect of this Mistwalker Studio release is its serene background, created with real hand-built dioramas. As players progress through the story, they will explore interesting terrains and navigate the environment with quick taps on the screen. They will also encounter random events of conflict involving small groups, which they can clear through combat. Fantasian is a game that deserves a spot on any RPG fan's mobile game collection.

Skate City

Skating games often struggle to stand out in the shadow of classics like Skate 3 and Pro Skater. However, Skate City is a hidden gem in the Apple Arcade library. With its muted visuals, Skate City offers a unique and refreshing take on skateboarding games, featuring iconic locations for players to explore.

This Apple Arcade exclusive offers an endless mode where players can practice their skills on skateboards or cruise through various cities. Skate City also allows players to record their tricks and share them on social media platforms. With its innovative gameplay and fun features, Skate City is a must-play for fans of skating games.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is one of the standout action games in Apple Arcade's library, captivating players with its stunning visuals and unique music. This fast-paced game demands your complete focus as you try to win SWH available in-game, which adds to its replay value. With 23 levels to explore, players guide their character through surrealistic landscapes, collecting points and hearts while dodging obstacles. This music-based game offers a thrilling and euphonious adventure that's hard to forget.